Several Way On How To Be A Sustainable Traveller

Becoming a sustainable traveller is not something that should be seen as trendy, but rather a necessity. Even though it still might not look it, we’re entering a period of efficiency, a new era if you will. Now, this has been going on for a while, but like with a lot of transitions in the world, it doesn’t happen over night and if you’re not looking for it, you might not see it at first glance.

With that being said, the United Nations the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development – a program designed to raise global awareness about responsible tourism -and more importantly – what tourists can do in order to act as a sustainable traveller and minimise their impact.

The three main pillars, let’s say, when it comes to acting in an environmentally friendly way of travelling are: – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Then there’s the protection of the cultural and natural heritage of the place you’re visiting. This includes restoring historic buildings and saving endangered species of animals. And then there are the tangible and economic benefits for local communities. These include upholding the rights of the indigenous populations and support their fair wages for employees.

But besides these, here are six direct ways a sustainable traveller can ease his or her impact on the environment:

Take the Train Instead.

Okay, this one seems to be a bit counterintuitive, especially given the world we live in today, but please bear with us for a bit. What this point is all about is “slow travel”. In today’s world, were all too eager to see as many places as possible and in the shortest amount of time as possible. But at the end of the day, excepting the photos you took during your visit and the few trinkets you bought, you’re left with very little.

But think about this for a minute. Is that really why you wanted to visit those places in the first place? Was it for bragging rights and to show your friends back home, who, let’s be honest, aren’t all that into your hundreds of photos, to begin with. Hopefully, that answer is no, and there’s a better way of doing things.

Instead of going all over the place and visit just a few dots on a map, you could instead see through the window of a train how the landscape changes from one place to another. How the world looks outside of those cities you’re travelling to. You also get a better sense of the culture there if you’re on a train with the locals going about their business. And let’s not also forget the fact that travelling by train instead of an aeroplane also reduces your carbon footprint.

Give, The Right Way.

Seasoned travellers don’t usually go to Italy or France, but rather, to exotic, and oftentimes poorer countries. And these tourists are usually well-intentioned, bringing all sorts of sweets, clothing, books, or whatever they may have on hand. But while these may be well-intentioned, as we’ve said before, these gestures may end up doing more harm than good.

Not only can these seemingly simple things sow discord between the people living there, but it could end up encouraging the people there to start begging whenever new travellers come by.

The better alternative here is to give, of course, but instead of doing it this way, you could opt to donate money or goods to a reputable local organisation that works with social welfare programs. One such organisation is Pack for a Purpose.

Avoid Plastic.

Now, this one is a no-brainer. What’s really interesting about this one is that in many less-developed places, bottled water usually comes in glass containers. And unlike plastic, glass is 100% recyclable. When it comes to plastic bags, you could opt for a more durable one, probably made out of fabric.

Research Your Tour Operators

There are three questions you can ask a tour operator before you decide to use their services.

-What are some of your tour company’s environmentally friendly practices?

-Can you give me an example of how your trips help to protect and support wildlife or cultural heritage?

-Do you employ local guides on your trips?

Support The Real Local Economy

We need to face facts here, we live in a globalised world. And this means that China and other countries like it can and will produce basically anything for anyone, everywhere. This means that if you visit a place and they have some souvenirs on sale there, there’s a good chance that those things come from places like China.

So, if you want to be a sustainable traveller, look for things that are locally made. You only need to take a stroll through the market there and you’ll know immediately what’s made in China and what isn’t. They’re all the same. Not only will this provide the locals with jobs, the products you buy haven’t been shipped there from thousands of miles away.

Never, ever Buy Wildlife Products.

Another no-brainer, right? Nothing kills wildlife faster than a market for them. So, instead of being a problem, be a solution and change the situation. You can do this by not participating.

