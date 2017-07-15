Scientists Have Been Able To Teleport A Particle Into Space









Scientists from China were able for the first time in human history to teleport something into space. They were able to send a photon away from Earth, further away than ever before. Now, when we say teleport, we do actually mean teleport in the Star Trek kinda way.

This sort o teleportation makes use of the bizarre effects of quantum entanglement, or what Einstein referred to as “spooky action at a distance.” So, instead of transporting an object from one place to another through space, these scientists were able to transfer information about a photon to another point in space and then create a faithful replication of it there.

This marks the first time this effect has been successfully tested over such long distances. This new discovery could, of course, bring with it a lot of uses for humanity. Among these use is a quantum internet that connects different parts of the world with almost unimaginable speeds. Up until now, these sorts of experiments were limited to short distances because of various problems in relation to wires or signals that could carry that information.

Nevertheless, this time around, these scientists were able to teleport a photon to a satellite orbiting the planet, and this would most likely be the way things will be put into practice once the technology leaves the testing phase and becomes commercially viable. The information would be sent to a satellite from one location on Earth, which would then be retransmitted somewhere else.

“This work establishes the first ground-to-satellite up-link for faithful and ultra-long-distance quantum teleportation, an essential step toward global-scale quantum internet,” the scientists write in their paper, which has been published online.

Now, this is some really mind-blowing stuff. Even though the technology of teleportation has existed for some time, this is the first time it was done over such long distances. But before you think that you would no longer have to take a plane to visit your relatives in Australia, or wherever, you should know that we need a lot more research into the matter before that will be possible, if it will ever will. This was a photon they teleported, after all, not an object like we are used to the word.

