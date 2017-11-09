The Science Behind The Midnight Snack

The Science Behind Midnight Snack









Almost all of us took a midnight snack at some point, there’s no denying it. We also knew that it’s bad for us. But just how bad, we had no idea. Well, a scientific research has shown that the midnight snack, especially if it’s often enough, is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes. And the body’s rhythm is to blame here.

There has always been a debate about eating late at night. Scientists and nutritionists alike have debated about the effects a midnight snack has on our bodies. And while some said that eating after 7 PM isn’t good for you, others more lenient by saying that it’s okay to eat slightly over that timeframe. Nevertheless, there seemed to be some consensus on the fact that eating too late is bad for your health.

Now, researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico wanted to see exactly what the midnight snack does to the body. To start off their study, they began feeding some rats right before their resting period – which is the equivalent of a midnight snack – and monitored their levels of fat in the blood. These levels spike more than when the same amount and type of food was given to them during the beginning of an active phase. This means that the body struggled to deal with the food it was given.

The scientists concluded that this situation had something to do with the circadian rhythm – the body’s round-the-clock natural cycle. In other words, the body is expecting food during the day and when it’s active and has some measures put in place to handle it. But when the body is preparing for sleep, or when there’s less light around, the body can’t handle it equally as well.

They confirmed this theory by removing the part of the rat’s brain that’s in charge of this natural rhythm and the spike disappeared.

‘The fact that we can ignore our biological clock is important for survival; we can decide to sleep during the day when we are extremely tired or we run away from danger at night. However, doing this frequently – with shift work, jet lag, or staying up late at night – will harm our health in the long-term especially when we eat at times when we should sleep,’ said lead author Ruud Buijs.

And as these fats are strongly linked to conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, the research team concluded that the midnight snack, especially if done frequently, increases the risk of developing these conditions.

So, the question still remains, right? How late is too late? Well, the answer is not as clear-cut as the above study. It depends on your body and how it’s adjusted. But it seems that everyone agrees that you should avoid eating past 9 PM.

