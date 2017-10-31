The Science Behind Autumn Leaves









Autumn leaves are what make the season for some people. During this time of year, trees are beginning to turn into beautiful shades of gold, red and brown. And there’s nothing more beautiful to do around this time other than to go on a hike through the mountains, and allowing yourself be mesmerized by the beauty of your surroundings.

At higher latitudes, when winter is coming, there won’t be that much Sun to go around, and as a result, the function of leaves is no longer needed. What’s more, these leaves are delicate and can’t survive the harsh temperatures of the colder months. Because of this, trees prepare themselves diligently to shed their autumn leaves and conserve energy. This preparation process is what gives the autumn leaves their beautiful colours. And besides this, there’s a good reason for why different trees have different colours for their autumn leaves.

Under normal circumstances, meaning the summer months, most trees have green leaves because they all contain the green pigment found in chlorophyll. This chlorophyll is what turns sunlight into energy. During the summer, chlorophyll is constantly being replaced inside the leaves themselves. But when it gets cold, most plants stop generating this chlorophyll and the one that’s already there starts breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces.

The trees make use of the nitrogen that’s released from this chlorophyll breakup – reusing the resources before releasing the leaf. The interesting part here is that leaves begin to change colour based on the amount of light they receive and not because of a lower temperature. This is the reason why autumn leaves begin to change colour roughly around the same time each year, regardless of the weather. In a sense, when trees decide that it’s dark enough outside, meaning that not enough light is found throughout the day, carbohydrates are being transported from the leaves and into the tree trunk, while no other nutrients are being transported back to replace them.

Rainbow colours

The green of chlorophyll is so strong that it masks all other pigments. But when no more chlorophyll is being pumped in or maintained, it begins to break down and the other colours begin to make themselves visible.

Leaves also contain pigments known as carotenoids. These come in different colours like xanthophylls are yellow (such as in corn) and carotenes are orange (like in carrots). Anthocyanins (also found in blueberries, cherries) are pigments that are only produced in the fall when it is bright and cold. At this point, the trees cut off much of the connection they have with their leaves and the trapped sugar facilitates the formation of anthocyanins, which are used for plant defence and create reddish colours.

But the thing is that autumn leaves aren’t just yellow or red, and are, in fact, a variety of, so called, warm colours. This is because each species of tree has a different chemical composition which makes the pigments in the leaves be different. For instance, anthocyanin and chlorophyll make a brown colour, while anthocyanins plus carotenoids create orange leaves.

Low temperatures that are still above freezing point, also facilitate the production of anthocyanin, which produces a bright red colour. An early frost, however, destroys the creation of this anthocyanin. A drought can also make leaves fall off without even changing colour. Where there are only a few species of trees in any given forest, like for instance in New England, the change in leaf colour is very intense but short-lived. In more diverse forests, this change in colour takes longer. Cloudy and warm falls cause these leaves to have dull colours.

The way trees cut off their connection with their leaves is through a layer of cells that envelops the point where the leaf is attached to the tree. The tree is then left with numerous scars where these leaves once were.

