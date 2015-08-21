Samsung Wants To Bring The Internet To Everyone









While this idea is not new and other companies -Google, Facebook, SpaceX, OneWeb- wanted, and still do, to bring the internet to everyone, all over the globe, Samsung is thinking about using some 4,600 satellites to do the job.

They’ve calculated that in order to do so, they’ll need somewhere around 1 zettabyte, or 1 trillion gigabytes of monthly data, that these satellites, well coordinated can bring. If feasible, this network will bring us internet speeds of about one terabyte per second.

And Samsung totally has the capability of doing such a thing. Even if its mostly known for their consumer electronics, they also work with medical technology and automated drone weaponry. Taking on such a challenge would prove beneficial not only to the company itself but the whole of humanity since we would be able to exchange information with everybody, everywhere. Well maybe not everywhere; countries like China and North Korea would still have their bans put in place.

Nevertheless, the biggest challenge Samsung is facing in this great undertaking would be to actually find a cheap and viable way to send all the materials needed into outer space. Since we are talking about 4,600 satellites, flying all the needed materials up there could prove quite expensive, if done by traditional means.

In any case, scientists are thinking and developing new ways on how to go into outer orbit without the need of traditional space ships or conventional fuels. One such technology could be the Microwave Reactor, which doesn’t use any propellant of any kind in order to achieve lift. This technology may not be used in the end since is still in the early stages of development.

Another more viable, though even stranger solution would be to use a space elevator. This, in short is what it sounds. An elevator that goes way up until it reaches the outer atmosphere. Japan is taking the lead in its development and it’s even holding annual challenges in order to develop it. This way, companies like Samsung would have a much more cheaper and less wasteful way of sending materials into orbit than by doing it the traditional way.











