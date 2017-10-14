Russia’s Next-Gen Combat Suit Is Nuke Resistant









Russia just recently unveiled its latest next-gen combat suit. And say whatever you want about it, but it does look cool, and it will most likely make a lot of peace lover look more favourably at death, suffering and war when they picture themselves in one such combat suit.

But besides its aesthetics, this next-gen combat suit also has several other perks that go with it. For starters, the Ratnik-3 suit developed by Rostec includes a nuclear blast resistant watch. What? Did you expect that the whole suit could withstand a nuke blast? Come on! Our title was intentionally misleading so you would come and read the article. Sorry about that. But, as you’re probably already aware that we’re not the only ones doing this sort of stuff.

Anyway, the Chief Designer for the Life Support System of the Soldier Combat Outfit at the Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering, Oleg Faustov, says “The watch, which we have included in the Ratnik outfit, retains its properties upon the impact of radiation and electromagnetic impulses, for example, upon a nuclear blast.” The watch is also equipped with a self-winding mechanism, and also works underwater. That’s if resisting a nuke blast wasn’t enough for you.

Among the 59 items that Rostec has included in its combat suit, there’s also a powered exoskeleton, giving the wearer greater strength and stamina. There’s also a state of the art, bulletproof body armour and a full face visor and helmet equipped with a heads-up display (HUD). This combat suit is said to be ready for deployment in 2022.

The Future of War

As you can imagine, this combat suit wasn’t cheap to design and it won’t be cheap too mass produce. And once they will be ready, you can imagine that they can’t just sit there being a waste of all that money, to begin with, and it will be put to use – maybe at your expense. And to show that the US is not far behind either when it comes to adding to the war machine, it too is working on such a suit of its own, known as the Iron Man.

Next-gen weapons are not that far behind either, don’t worry. If war is to ever come to your area, you’ll probably be killed from the air, long before you would ever encounter one such combat suit while throwing a grenade through your kitchen window.

