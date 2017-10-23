Romance Is Not Dead! This Dildo Can Be Filled With Your Loved One’s Ashes!









Romance is not dead! This dildo can be filled with your loved one’s ashes and this invention is definitely one to take the world by storm. Mixing two taboo subjects, sex and death, Dutch artist and designer Mark Sturkenboom created this unique dildo that can hold your dead lover’s cremated remains.

The project is called ’21 Grams’ and it was named after the weight a human soul was supposed to have. At least that what people used to believe in the past. In 1901, Duncan MacDougall, an American doctor, came up with the idea that the human soul weighs 21 grams after weighing elderly people before and exactly after dying from tuberculosis.

However, there is no scientific proof of that study and its results. The dildo adopted the name and it’s pretty catchy, especially for people who are fascinated by death and the afterlife.



Filled with the ashes of your dead lover, this dildo is an eccentric product and comes with a powerful message: “revive an intimate night with her love again.”

You can also wear it as a pendant and you can connect the box to your iPhone and set the mood right with your favorite couple song.

Ready for an afterlife orgasmic experience? If you're interested in purchasing the '21 Grams' dildo, be sure to contact Mark Sturkenboom on his official website, Facebook, or Twitter.










