Revamping a 19th Century French Castle

By
George Steinberg
-
55

Revamping a 19th Century French Castle
Revamping a 19th Century French Castle
Revamping a 19th Century French Castle




Revamping a 19th century French castle is only possible if local authorities allow artists and architects to let their imagination flow freely. There are several ways of restoring an architectural beauty, and this is definitely one of the most impressive ways to go.

Okuda San Miguel is the artist behind the transformation of this 19th-century castle in Château, France. His artistic installation is called ‘Skull in the Mirror’ and it covers the entire facade of the castle. It’s not hard to tell where the name comes from…

Previously, the castle functioned as a school and as a holiday center for children, but for the past 30 years, it has been lying abandoned. Five years ago it was acquired by Town Hall and it was turned into a site for the Urban Art Paris‘ LaBel Valette Festival.

Revamping a 19th Century French Castle

Revamping a 19th Century French Castle
Revamping a 19th Century French Castle

Revamping a 19th Century French Castle
Revamping a 19th Century French Castle

RELATED STORIES:

 

If you are interested in checking out more of the artist’s work, be sure to follow him on his official Instagram account.

day 1 #josemariapereda portrait / video @chopemdownfilms @spencershea / Polanco. Cantabria. Spain +++

A post shared by OKUDA SAN MIGUEL (@okudart) on

Esch. Luxemburg @kufasurbanart +++ pic by @marcosmandm

A post shared by OKUDA SAN MIGUEL (@okudart) on

Esch. Luxemburg @kufasurbanart +++ pic by @marcosmandm

A post shared by OKUDA SAN MIGUEL (@okudart) on

day 2 in Esch. Luxemburg @kufasurbanart +++

A post shared by OKUDA SAN MIGUEL (@okudart) on