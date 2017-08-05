Cool Retrofuturistic Space Travel Posters Released By NASA









It’s not every day that one can see space travel posters. But with more and more emphasis put on the future of space exploration, NASA has also put out a series of cool retrofuturistic space travel posters so as to show us that the whole thing has some authenticity.

Visions of the Future is a space travel poster series designed by brothers Don and Ryan Clark of the Seattle-based design studio Invisible Creature, together with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. The two brothers also state on their blog that their grandfather, Al Paulsen was also an illustrator and a graphic designer as part of NASA for more than 30 years.

The Voyager mission poster here took advantage of a “once-every-175-year alignment of the outer planets for a grand tour of the solar system,” NASA writes. “The twin spacecraft revealed details about Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune—using each planet’s gravity to send them on to the next destination. Voyager set the stage for such ambitious orbiter missions as Galileo to Jupiter and Cassini to Saturn. Today both Voyager spacecraft continue to return valuable science from the far reaches of our solar system.”

When it comes to Mars and whether it is a habitable planet or not, NASA writes that all of the previous and ongoing missions such as the Mars Pathfinder, Mars Exploration rovers, Mars Science Laboratory, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, have been made in order to ascertain this and gather as much information about the red planet as possible.

The Mars poster “imagines a future day when we have achieved our vision of human exploration of Mars and takes a nostalgic look back at the great imagined milestones of Mars exploration that will someday be celebrated as ‘historic sites.’ ”

“The discovery of Enceladus’ icy jets and their role in creating Saturn’s E-ring is one of the top findings of the Cassini mission to Saturn,” NASA writes of the poster above. “Further Cassini mission discoveries revealed strong evidence of a global ocean and the first signs of potential hydrothermal activity beyond Earth—making this tiny Saturnian moon one of the leading locations in the search for possible life beyond Earth.”

In order to see the other posters, please check out their site here.

(Source)







