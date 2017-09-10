This Restaurant Prepared 1,000 Meals For Hurricane Victims And Media Hasn’t Covered It. Let’s Give Them Our Appreciation!









This restaurant prepared 1,000 meals for hurricane victims and the media hasn’t covered the story at all. Why? You ask… We don’t know the reason why this story would not appear on national news but either way, it is up to us to send out our appreciation and thanks to these wonderful restaurant owners.

After Hurricane Harvey a lot of residents, businesses and volunteers have been doing everything possible to help all the hurricane victims. The people at Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge from Port Arthur, Texas, have decided to take it upon themselves to help out the best way they know how. By preparing delicious meals for over 1,000 hurricane victims.

Keith Nguyen thanked his father, Phe Nguyen, and his uncle, Binh Nguyen, on Facebook, for the effort they have been putting in non-stop in order to provide food for hurricane victims.

“My dad and uncle Binh own a restaurant in Southeast Texas and they were also affected by Harvey but the media doesn’t cover it,” Keith Nguyen wrote on Facebook. “Today them, their staff and volunteers helped create over 1000 meals for victims, first respondents, and other volunteers.”

The owners of Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge are not looking for any recognition for their good deed because they did everything from the bottom of their hearts, without thinking about any rewards.

“My dad and uncle are both very humble about it but I believe they at least deserve recognition and appreciation for everything that they do,” Keith wrote. “Their restaurant is Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge in Port Arthur, TX. If you’re ever in the area you should stop by and support these hard working men, or even share their good deed on Facebook. They deserve it.”

Since Keith posting his message on Facebook, his message has been shared over 440K times and the numbers keep on growing! We should all be sharing this wonderful initiative in order to encourage more and more business owners and people to help out.

People have been completing the Nguyen family restaurant for their amazing efforts on all online outlets possible.

“It takes people like this to prove to all America that we have good, kind-hearted people everywhere!”

“Thanks and God bless!” “God bless Binh Nguyen and Phe Nguyen for their generosity.”

“Everyone should look up the Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge when in Port Arthur, TX!!!!”

