Rare Celebrity Selfies Taken In Photo Booths









These rare celebrity selfies taken in vintage photo booths take us on a walk down memory lane during a time when a photograph had a lot more value than it does today. That’s a fact, it’s not even up for debate.

In our modern society, selfies are so common, they’re just like watching TV, using a smartphone, or going to the movies. They’re a thing of our day to day life and we hardly even acknowledge them anymore.

Since taking selfies is a concept and trend that appeared due to the fact that more and more people have started using smartphones, this makes these rare celebrity

selfies even more special, considering that they actually had to go inside photo booths in order to take these historic snapshots.

According to most historians, the photo booth was invented in 1926 by Siberian immigrant Anatol Josepho, from Omsk, Russia. The first ever public photo booth was installed on Broadway, New York City, and it promised to preserve your memories for just 25 cents per sheet.

Each sheet included 8 shots so if you think about it, you were getting quite a deal! Since people, not just celebrities, love looking at themselves, it was only natural that the photo booth would eventually catch on.

Soon, celebrities started being a part of the selfie culture which led to these rare gems that portray Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol and many other.

