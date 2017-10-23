Pygmy Hedgehog Goes On A Camping Photoshoot









Have you ever heard of Azuki, the Instagram sensation pygmy hedgehog? Well, if you don’t, this camping photoshoot of his is a great introduction. The hedgehog is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He loves a lot of things that you like, among which are apples, massages, and hot baths. But up until recently, he was an indoor kind of guy.

But recently, however, he made a life change and decided to go on a camping trip. A comfortable life becomes dull after a while and naps and soft blankets don’t satisfy anymore. Even his collection of mini hats and clothes, or even time spent with his sister Uni, just weren’t doing it anymore. In other words, it was time for a change. And as a result, it was time to pack his bags and go on a camping trip.

Fully equipped with a tiny tent, table, canoe, chair, and barbecue – the pygmy hedgehog had everything he needed for a great time outdoors and for the photoshoot. In one shot, depicting a scenic woodland picnic, Azuki writes, “lunch in nature feels better than usual.” In another, reclining in his camp chair and marvelling at the sky, he claims, “the stars [were] very beautiful [at] night.”

With his wanderlust appeased, Azuki has now returned home in time for Halloween where he’s been busy preparing for the festivities. You can keep up to date with Azuki’s adorable adventures on Instagram.

(Source)

