Life With Pugs Gets Perfectly Summed Up In Funny Dog Comics
Life with pugs gets perfectly summed up in funny dog comics and this will turn into yet another reason to seriously consider getting a pug as your new best friend. Trust us, it’s worth it!
Barcelona-based artist Gemma Gené is the creator of this very funny dog comic book which portrays how it’s actually like to live with a pug. In this case, Mochi is the star of the comic strip. Mochi is also Gemma’s real life pet and friend.
“I missed my pug Mochi so much while I was at work that I started drawing about him on the subway on my way to and back from work,” Gemma says of her inspiration.
“I spend all day with Mochi and still draw about him daily.”
The other day we were having lunch outside and a little frenchie came begging for food. After we didn’t give her anything (because her mom asked us not to) she refused to walk. She ended up being carried. I loved it because it was something Mochi would totally do. ……………………………….. El otro día estábamos comiendo fuera y pasó una bulldog francesa pidiendo comida. Como no le dimos nada (porque su mamá nos pidió que no lo hiciéramos) ella sé negó a andar. Al final acabó en brazos. Me hizo mucha gracia porque es algo que Mochi haría tranquilamente.
Let’s enjoy some pugs, pugs, pugs!
What would your dog do if a burglar breaks into your house? I am pretty sure this is what Mochi would do! The other day @_srperro wrote an article with videos where they recorded dogs reactions when a guy pretended to break in houses and steal a bunch of stuff. It was hilarious because all dogs were more than welcoming. You can find a direct link to the article on my facebook page or at 157ofgemma.com …………………………….. M: Bienvenido! Me llamo Mochi L: Hola…sabes dónde están los objetos de valor? M: Claro, sígueme! Como reaccionaría tu perro si entraran a robar en casa? Yo estoy segura de que Mochi reaccionaría así! El otro dia el @_srperro publicó un artículo con videos donde filmaban la reacción de perros cuando un hombre hacía ver que entraba en casa y robaba unas cuantas cosas. Era graciosísimo porque los perros eran la mar de simpáticos con él. Podéis encontrar el link del artículo en mi facebook o 157ofgemma.com Tenéis la viñeta en español en el facebook “157ofgemma – en español”
5 years ago today I married Peli ❤️. On our wedding day my godmother gave me a card saying there was a little pug on the way, and just like that, our little family started ❤️ #throwbackthursday ……………………………. Hoy hace 5 años que me casé con Peli ❤️. En la boda mi madrina me dio una tarjeta que decía que había un carlino de camino, y así empezó nuestra pequeña família ❤️
This is what all “no dogs allowed” signs deserve! Swipe to see a detail of Mochi’s bad boy ice cream tattoos 🍦. Peli had this idea for today’s drawing, so I hope he likes it! #puglife Have a great weekend!❤️ …………………………. Ésto es lo que se merecen todos los carteles de “prohibido perros”! Desliza la imagen para ver un zoom de los tatuajes de tipo duro de Mochi 🍦. Peli tuvo la idea para el dibujo de hoy así que espero que le guste! Buen fin de semana!❤️
Time to change vets! This drawing was inspired by a comment @violet_pug made on one of my posts, Violet is always an insipiration!❤️ #vetstories …………………….. V: tendrás que poner a Mochi a dieta M: supongo que ha llegado el momento de cambiar de veterinario… Dibujo inspirado en un comentario que me dejó @violet_pug en uno de mis posts. Violet es una fuente de inspiración!❤️
If you’re also a dog lover, especially a pug lover, be sure to follow Gemma on Instagram, or visit her Society 6 shop, right here.