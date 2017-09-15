Life With Pugs Gets Perfectly Summed Up In Funny Dog Comics

By
George Steinberg
-
0

Life with pugs gets perfectly summed up in funny dog comics and this will turn into yet another reason to seriously consider getting a pug as your new best friend. Trust us, it’s worth it!

Barcelona-based artist Gemma Gené is the creator of this very funny dog comic book which portrays how it’s actually like to live with a pug. In this case, Mochi is the star of the comic strip. Mochi is also Gemma’s real life pet and friend.

“I missed my pug Mochi so much while I was at work that I started drawing about him on the subway on my way to and back from work,” Gemma says of her inspiration.

“I spend all day with Mochi and still draw about him daily.”

Let’s enjoy some pugs, pugs, pugs!

What would your dog do if a burglar breaks into your house? I am pretty sure this is what Mochi would do! The other day @_srperro wrote an article with videos where they recorded dogs reactions when a guy pretended to break in houses and steal a bunch of stuff. It was hilarious because all dogs were more than welcoming. You can find a direct link to the article on my facebook page or at 157ofgemma.com …………………………….. M: Bienvenido! Me llamo Mochi L: Hola…sabes dónde están los objetos de valor? M: Claro, sígueme! Como reaccionaría tu perro si entraran a robar en casa? Yo estoy segura de que Mochi reaccionaría así! El otro dia el @_srperro publicó un artículo con videos donde filmaban la reacción de perros cuando un hombre hacía ver que entraba en casa y robaba unas cuantas cosas. Era graciosísimo porque los perros eran la mar de simpáticos con él. Podéis encontrar el link del artículo en mi facebook o 157ofgemma.com Tenéis la viñeta en español en el facebook “157ofgemma – en español”

If you’re also a dog lover, especially a pug lover, be sure to follow Gemma on Instagram, or visit her Society 6 shop, right here.