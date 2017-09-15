Life With Pugs Gets Perfectly Summed Up In Funny Dog Comics









Life with pugs gets perfectly summed up in funny dog comics and this will turn into yet another reason to seriously consider getting a pug as your new best friend. Trust us, it’s worth it!

Barcelona-based artist Gemma Gené is the creator of this very funny dog comic book which portrays how it’s actually like to live with a pug. In this case, Mochi is the star of the comic strip. Mochi is also Gemma’s real life pet and friend.

“I missed my pug Mochi so much while I was at work that I started drawing about him on the subway on my way to and back from work,” Gemma says of her inspiration.

The other day I had to call Peli to tell him that Mochi and I were no longer on speaking terms. Luckily it didn’t take long for us to make up ❤️ …………………………… El otro día tuve que llamar a Peli para decirle que Mochi y yo ta no nos hablábamos. Por suerte nos duró bien poco ❤️ A post shared by Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

“I spend all day with Mochi and still draw about him daily.”

Let’s enjoy some pugs, pugs, pugs!

There are a lot of people working out with their dogs in the park lately… Have a great weekend!🍦 #bikiniseason …………………………… Hay mucha gente haciendo ejercicio con sus perros en el parque últimamente… Buen fin de semana!🍦 A post shared by Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

5 years ago today I married Peli ❤️. On our wedding day my godmother gave me a card saying there was a little pug on the way, and just like that, our little family started ❤️ #throwbackthursday ……………………………. Hoy hace 5 años que me casé con Peli ❤️. En la boda mi madrina me dio una tarjeta que decía que había un carlino de camino, y así empezó nuestra pequeña família ❤️ A post shared by Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Sleeping with a fur baby is not as glamorous as it sounds 😂 #throwbackthursday #iwokeuplikethis ………………………….. “Me he despertado así” Dormir con nuestros bebés peludos no es tan glamuroso como uno puede pensar 😂 A post shared by Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Mochi’s mind is full of food 🌮 Have a great long weekend!! …………………… G: Míralo, en que debe estar pensando? La mente de Mochi está llena de comida.🌮 Buen fin de semana!! A post shared by Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

If you're also a dog lover, especially a pug lover, be sure to follow Gemma on Instagram, or visit her Society 6 shop, right here.










