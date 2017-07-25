10 Prison Inmates Share Advice To Their Younger Selves









These 10 prison inmates share advice to their younger selves in this powerful photo series shot by photographer Trent Bell.

The inmates locked up in the Maine prison system were asked to write a letter to their younger selves in which they should offer the most valuable piece of advice they can think of. The advice given should stand as a reminder and a warning to other young people dealing with problems today, in an attempt to help them avoid prison life.

Trent Bell is a commercial photographer, but he began this photo series after his friend was sentenced to 36 years in prison. Trent was shocked to find out what happened, considering that his friend was a husband and father of four and also an educated professional.

This just proves to show you that a series of bad decisions, catching you at the wrong moment, can change your life forever, no matter how happy and fulfilled you were until then.

“Our bad choices can contain untold loss, remorse, and regret,” Trent Bell writes, “but the positive value of these bad choices might be immeasurable if we can face them, admit to them, learn from them and find the strength to share.”

“Just know that people will always try and test you, and no matter what you think, only a real man can walk away.”

2. “If you think something might be a bad idea, believe it! Don’t do it.”

3. “Never lose the person you really are because it may be too late by the time you find yourself again.”

4. “You must be willing to forgive those that ask or deserve for forgiveness in order to be forgiven yourself.”

5. “I have spent most of my life behind bars and you are worth much more than that.”

RELATED STORIES:

6. “Life is far from over, Jamie. The mistakes we made in the past are the mistakes we will learn from.”

7. “We let drinking and drugs shatter our dreams and our potential future.”

8. “Be quick to smile, slow to anger, and treat all people with respect they deserve. That is how you will avoid becoming me.”

9. “Every decision you make affects everyone around you, most importantly your own future.”

10. “I believe in you, so many people do, you just have to believe in yourself.”

If you’re interested in checking out more of Trent Bell’s work, be sure to visit his official website, right here.









