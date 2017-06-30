Pregnant Serena Williams’ Topless Photo Shoot Sparks Worldwide Controversy









Pregnant Serena Williams’ topless photo shoot sparks controversy worldwide as the superstar tennis player appears on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Serena Williams is without a doubt the best female tennis player in history, managing to break almost every record of the sport. This January, she announced that she is pregnant with her lover for 2 years now, Alexis Ohanian, who just happens to be one of Reddit’s co-founders.

Serena Williams was asked by Vanity Fair to feature in one amazing photo shoot about beauty and motherhood, under the lenses of talented photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Serena found out she was 8 weeks pregnant during the Australian Open and went on to win all her 7 matches while keeping her pregnancy a secret from the rest of the world. This beautiful love story between Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian has been captured by Annie Leibovitz before, when the couple announced their engagement.

This time, the photo shoot is a little different, focusing on the love and bond between a soon-to-be mother and her soon-to-be child.

Although this was supposed to be a celebration of motherhood and beauty, being topless got Serena some serious backlash. Netizens started commenting on this photo shoot calling it “unnecessary” and even “disgusting”, while others quickly rushed to support the tennis superstar against these online bullies.

The First Wave Of Commentators

The Supporters

What about you? What’s your take on this photo shoot?

(All photos taken by Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair)








