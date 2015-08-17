







Potbox – Your Monthly Marijuana Subscription, Delivered From Farm 2 Table! If you were getting sick and tired of all that nasty-dirty weed you were getting from dealers that made a living out of screwing you over, we have some amazing news for you.

Potbox is the fastest and easiest way to order weed online in the US and you can rest assured that you’ll get your money’s worth by delighting yourself with high quality, THC-filled organic marijuana.

The California-based monthly Marijuana Subscription box offered by Potbox delivers the “the hghest-quality, most-ethically-grown cannabis” right to your door step and all you have to do is to kick back and relax.

Because marijuana is not yet legal in all the states, clients must be legally registered as medical marijuana patients in order to receive their “fix”.

For the moment, you can subscribe for only one type of monthly subscription of $149.95, that will get you a quarter ounce (7 grams) of two types of marijuana and two hand-rolled joints.

Considering the effect it will have in lowering crime rates between marijuana dealers, Potbox may have opened the door to the future of weed consumption in the US and the rest of the world.

