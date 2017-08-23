Amazing Portable House Self-Assembles In 10 Minutes









This amazing portable house self-assembles in 10 minutes and it will make you question everything you know about modern architecture. How modern can modern architecture actually get? Really modern…

This self-building house prototype is every traveler’s dream. It makes it extremely easy to travel anywhere in the world while never actually leaving your home. It takes traveling and living at home to a whole new level.

All you have to do is choose the location you desire and within 10 minutes your brand new portable house will self-assemble on the spot. Just be careful what spot you choose because the house expands to more than 5 times its folded size.

This brilliant prototype was developed by the talented and creative engineers and architects at Ten Fold Engineering who decided to take architecture to a whole new level, whilst keeping it focused on the modern family. The house is compact, yet spacious, and it’s very easy to transport anywhere you choose to go.

Ten Fold is currently working on a few other prototypes of portable homes such as beach shacks, RVs and tree houses. If you’re interested in following their progress and being the first in line when their creations will hit the market, be sure to visit the official Ten Fold Engineering website.

