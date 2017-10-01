Artist Transforms Porn Stars & Strippers In Real Life Barbie & Ken Dolls









This artist transforms porn stars & strippers in real life Barbie & Ken dolls and the results are somehow funny, somehow arousing and altogether weird AF, if you ask us. These are just the first thoughts which come to mind when looking at these images.

In 2008, UK photographer Alex Sandwell Kliszynski decided to re-imagine photographs of porn stars and strippers and turn them into real life Barbie and Ken dolls, just to see how these toys would look like in a realistic way.

While being a talented photographer, Alex Sandwell Kliszynski has also proven himself to be a great photoshop artist after transforming these adult entertainment stars into our childhood toys.

Ben Barna, Senior Digital Editor at Nylon, wrote about this art project created by Alex Sandwell Kliszynski and his thoughts on this ‘installations’ were pretty interesting: “When I was younger, playing with Barbie dolls was a big faux-pas. No matter how fascinated I was by their boundlessly bendable legs; you just didn’t do it (even though I did it). Finally, artist Alex Sandwell Kliszynski has created a series of dolls I can play with.”

We have to admit, these photos can be a little bit unsettling, but then again, this is the reality we are perpetuating throughout the generations by buying and selling unrealistic dolls like Barbie and Ken. There’s basically no way one could ever look like Barbie, or Ken for that matter, without any external intervention. Do you agree?









