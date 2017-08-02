Taiwan’s Police Recruited Puppies And Won’t Stop Posting Cute Photos Of Their K-9s









Taiwan’s police recently recruited puppies and won’t stop posting cute photos of their K-9s on Facebook. Without a doubt, this police department’s Facebook page is definitely one you would not mind following.

In Taipei, Taiwan’s capital city, the local police department added 6 new recruits to their K-9 unit. Since it’s not everyday you bring in new members to your team, the Taipei Police Department decided to celebrate in a unique way, along with all their Facebook fans.

Usually, people follow the Facebook page of an institution or local authority to be kept up to date with everything that’s happening in their city/country. The Taipei Police Department took things to a whole new level and people simply can’t stop following their page and liking their cute photos.

These adorable pups have not started their training in sniffing and identifying narcotics and just yet, but they will grow up to be crime fighting K-9s very soon. Currently, they’re undergoing potty training, which is also a very important phase in their future development.

