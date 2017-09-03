Designer Creates A Polaroid Camera That Snaps and Prints GIFs









When it first came out some more than four decades ago, the Polaroid camera really took on with the people who saw what it could do. Today, some people are still using it. But a designer and coder, Abhishek Singh, has built his own version of the Polaroid camera but with a few tweaks, more in tune with today’s world.

He called his new Polaroid camera as Instagif NextStep, taking some of the designs of the original version and added a cartridge that ejects an animated GIF – somewhat similar to what the original Polaroid camera was doing, but with a more modern touch.In other words, once you snap a photo, you will end up with a moving picture in your hands – something vaguely reminiscent of the Harry Potter universe, right?

And, as it turns out, it was no easy task to create the camera either. “What I love about these kinds of projects is that they involve a bunch of different skill sets and disciplines,” Singh writes in an Imgur post, “hardware, software, 3D modeling, 3D printing, circuit design, mechanical/electrical engineering, design, fabrication, [all] need to be integrated for it to work seamlessly.”

Besides the product itself, Singh also offers a detailed account of the entire building process – as well as the code, eagle and design files needed for anyone to build their own NextStep camera on their own.

But before you decide to build one, please remember that Singh is a professional in his own right and not a casual DIYer. Not only did he have to assemble and design the 3D printed camera parts, he also had to create the cartridge itself. This alone required a Raspberry Pi computer, battery pack, screen, and many other parts.

Nevertheless, regardless of the effort, the trouble o creating your own GIF camera is worth it. Because once complete, the NextStep camera works similar to its predecessor.

