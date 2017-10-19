Artist Hosts Picnic at the US / Mexico Border and Even the Guards Join In

So… an artist decided to host a picnic at the US / Mexico border and even the guards joined in. This is how things should be all around the world, especially when it comes to highly-secured borders.

JR, the French artist behind this border picnic, also installed a gigantic portrait of Kikito, a 1-year-old baby from Tecate, who’s shown peeping over the wall from the Mexican side. As a celebration for the huge success and powerful message this installation has sent throughout the world, JR decided to celebrate with a picnic at the US / Mexico border, where both countries could share the same food.

Each side of ‘the fence’ came with bands and it turned out to be such a success, even the border patrol officers couldn’t resist not attending this powerful and happy celebration of unity and joy.

“The picnic today was clearly forbidden, and yet it was not shut down. It’s always worth trying.”

“Together we are stronger,” JR wrote about the festive event.

“For the last 10 years, I have been working in conflict zone, jails, borders and I always found an « angel » that helped us make the impossible possible …” he added.

If you’re interested in checking out more of JR’s powerful work, be sure to follow him on Instagram, right here.

Kikito and his mother at the picnic on the border

