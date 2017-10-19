Artist Hosts Picnic at the US / Mexico Border and Even the Guards Join In









So… an artist decided to host a picnic at the US / Mexico border and even the guards joined in. This is how things should be all around the world, especially when it comes to highly-secured borders.

JR, the French artist behind this border picnic, also installed a gigantic portrait of Kikito, a 1-year-old baby from Tecate, who’s shown peeping over the wall from the Mexican side. As a celebration for the huge success and powerful message this installation has sent throughout the world, JR decided to celebrate with a picnic at the US / Mexico border, where both countries could share the same food.

Each side of ‘the fence’ came with bands and it turned out to be such a success, even the border patrol officers couldn’t resist not attending this powerful and happy celebration of unity and joy.

Just received those photos from the border where people are gathering around the piece on both side and connecting with each other. Together we are stronger 👊🏻 A post shared by JR (@jr) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

“The picnic today was clearly forbidden, and yet it was not shut down. It’s always worth trying.”

Last day ✌️ A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

“Together we are stronger,” JR wrote about the festive event.

It’s great to see visitors in México creating the “wall effect” on the South side of the border @jr gracias Abraham A post shared by Pedro Alonzo (@trucatriche) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

“For the last 10 years, I have been working in conflict zone, jails, borders and I always found an « angel » that helped us make the impossible possible …” he added.

Farewell Kikito @jr #tecate A post shared by Pedro Alonzo (@trucatriche) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

If you’re interested in checking out more of JR’s powerful work, be sure to follow him on Instagram, right here.

GIANT PICNIC at the border today in Tecate … people eating the same food, sharing the same water, enjoying the same music (half of the band on each side) around the eye of a dreamer … we forgot the wall for a minute … A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

A post shared by Pedro Alonzo (@trucatriche) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Kikito and his mother at the picnic on the border A post shared by Pedro Alonzo (@trucatriche) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

La tuba fue indispensable A post shared by Pedro Alonzo (@trucatriche) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Thanks to all the daydreamers that joined us yesterday 🙏 #PicNicAtTheBorder 📷 @marc A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Love this animation 🙏🏻 @serial_looper A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Thank you baby Kikito … looking forward to the day we can talk about this amazing adventure together ✌🏻 A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Sunday October 8 is the last day of Kikito installation ! Come take a last photo with us 🙂 location : http://bit.ly/JRinTecate A post shared by JR (@jr) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT











