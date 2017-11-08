Amazing Photos Of Melting Glaciers In Greenland









Melting glaciers in Greenland isn’t actually news. We’ve known this to be happening for some time now. The fact that it’s now happening faster than before, and even faster than scientific models have predicted, is an entirely different matter altogether.

Renowned aerial and conservation photographer Daniel Beltrá has seen his own share of global warming and its effects. For the past several decades he’s been travelling the world, documenting these effects in his photos. His work has since taken him an all seven continents of the planet, Antarctica included.

More recently, however, he went from Iceland to Greenland, where he had the chance to photograph the terrain and melting glaciers while flying in a small plane. His photos are truly amazing and show the effects of climate change in a stunning display of global chemical and physical forces at play. It shows just how incredibly think ice that’s been on the island for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years, is simply melting away – turning bright blue and then into actual rivers of fresh water.

Greenland is roughly 80% covered in ice and was a logical place for him to continue his Ice Project. While hovering just above the ground, he was able to capture the melting ice sheets and melting glaciers in a stunning series of white and blue. His incredible photos show just how the ice merges with the water to create an amazing array of cool colours. If it weren’t for the devastating ecological effects, these photos would have made for a truly enjoying moment.

Greenland’s melting glaciers are of the utmost importance when it comes to our survival and the survival of our civilization as it is. For one, these melting glaciers will raise the sea levels all across the globe. Secondly, since Greenland will turn from a white colour to a darker one, Earth’s overall reflectivity of the Sun’s radiation will decrease, leading to more heat being generated. Lastly, the influx of fresh water will cause the oceanic currents to slow down, or even stop altogether, having, in turn, dire consequences on the planet’s ability to regulate its temperatures and overall climate.

