Spectacular Photos From The 2017 World Naked Bike Ride In London









These are some of the most spectacular photos from the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in London. This year, just like any other year in June, Londoners left their clothes behind, hoped on their bikes and started pedaling through the city.

The entire idea behind the World Naked Bike Ride is to form a large protest against the car culture. Being naked only adds to the value and the uniqueness of the event, making it attract more and more cyclists each year.

Also, riding your bicycle in the nude helps in making yourself more visible in traffic, because, as we all know, drivers don’t (most of the time) consider cyclists as being part of the same road.

The World Naked Bike Ride started over 12 years ago and it goes on as a traditional parade where people can start joining directly from the sidewalk. The naked bike ride takes place annually in 70 different cities, across 20 countries all around the world, but the even in London is special because it receives special care and attention from the police.

If you are interested in learning more about this initiative, or if you are willing to participate to next editions, be sure to check out the organization’s official website, right here!

