Phone Glare Will No Longer Be A Problem Thanks To Moths









Phone glare can easily be considered among the top when it comes to ‘first world problems’. Phone glare happens when external light is reflected off of the screen, greatly reducing the contrast, making it increasingly difficult to see. Now, this is an incredible impediment for many people to have access to the world’s biggest library that is the internet, as well as the many photos of cats, or puppies, or babies.

Nevertheless, some scientists have been looking moths in the eye and got the inspiration to mimic a protective film that resembles a moth’s eye. With it, an iPhone’s reflection of 4.4 percent suddenly drops to just 0.23 percent. In other words, this new technology drops phone glare and makes it easier to see by four times. The study has been published in the Optical Society’s journal for high impact research and was conducted by a research team led by Shin-Tson Wu of the College of Optics and Photonics, University of Central Florida (CREOL).

“Using our flexible anti-reflection film on smartphones and tablets will make the screen bright and sharp, even when viewed outside,” said Wu. “In addition to exhibiting low reflection, our nature-inspired film is also scratch resistant and self-cleaning, which would protect touch screens from dust and fingerprints.”

The reason for why the moth was chosen to be the inspiration for combating phone glare is because moths are nocturnal creatures. And because of that, a moth’s eye is naturally anti-reflective. When light is reflected off of a person’s or an animal’s eyes, they shine in the darkness, giving away their location – which in turn may get them eaten. With this in mind, the scientists observed the properties of a moth’s eye and replicated it to create this film.

The film is made out of a uniform pattern of tiny dimples, no bigger than 100 nanometers each which interact with all visible forms of light wavelengths. Other anti-glare technologies do exist today, by they can only capture some, not all wavelengths. Other technologies revolve around increasing the phone’s own brightness in order to improve readability, but this ends up consuming twice as much battery power.

“Although it is known that moth-eye structures can reduce surface reflection, it is relatively difficult to fabricate an antireflection film with this nanostructure that is large enough to use on a mobile phone or tablet,” said Guanjan Tan, first author of the paper. “Because the structures are so small, a high-resolution and high-precision fabrication technique is necessary.”

The film also had another, unexpected advantage: it keeps the screen much cleaner.

“Some commercial anti-reflection films can be contaminated by fingerprints or dust,” Wu says. “In our film, we have a special treatment that has a self-cleaning effect,” due to the film’s ability to repel moisture left behind by fingerprints.

