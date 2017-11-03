Personal Nostalgic Memories In A Jar









Who wouldn’t want to capture their nostalgic memories of places in a unique way? Well, now you can, and you can capture them in a jar, no less. After all, it’s a completely natural thing to want to save these memories. This is why Christoffer Relander has created this unique way of saving his own nostalgic memories. And he did it by making use of double exposure photography of landscapes from his childhood. He also puts these nostalgic memories in jars, so as to store them – in a sense.

He calls his own series as Jarred & Displaced and is the second in the collection. The double exposure technique can be done in several ways. One of the most popular nowadays is by using Photoshop. But there are other, less hi-tech methods of achieving the same thing by combining two images together. Relander actually prefers to work with via an analog approach in order to create his amazing landscapes.

“This project was not created or layered in an external software,” Relander writes. “Images are not put into physical jars (as is misunderstood sometimes), only blended into one photograph.”

The first in the Jarred & Displaced series was different than this one here. This time around, Relander made use of colour, as compared to the last time around when all of his works were in black and white. And while black and white do have its own series of sentiment-inducing effects, coloured photos and landscapes give off a more vibrant feel. While in black and white, his first series offers a more lonely and desolate sentiment than when in colour. Now, on the other hand, the jarred landscapes give out a sense of hope and nostalgic remembrance.

