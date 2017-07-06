The Practical Periodic Table That Actually Explains The Use Of Each Element









The practical Periodic Table that actually explains the use of each element is definitely worth a look because it will make a lot of sense and it will ease your understanding on what your chemistry teacher was saying all along.

The original Periodic Table was created by Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev and was first published in 1869. This is why the table of elements is also referred to as the Mendeleev Table.

The Russian chemist created this table in order to better illustrate periodic trends in the properties of the elements discovered up until then. Since Mendeleev was way ahead of his time, he also predicted some of the properties of the unknown elements of the time and he intentionally left out a few spots which were further completed along with new scientific discoveries.

Just to get a few basic facts on the Periodic Table, the rows are called periods and the columns are called groups. This will help you in better analyzing the table of elements.

Since Dmitri Mendeleev table was designed to offer everybody a better understanding on chemistry and to be taught in schools, we should probably consider a more interactive update to capture each student’s attention.

Keith Enevoldsen (of elements.wlonk.com) came up with this cool table of elements that explains the use of each element from the periodic table.

Which one of the elements has the biggest impact on your life? Oxygen is excluded, of course…












