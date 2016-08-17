Who was Peregrin Took, the Clown of Middle Earth?









Like was the case with his best friend, Meriadoc Brandybuck, Pippin’s family, the Tooks, were among the wealthiest and most powerful of all the hobbit families. Their home was the Great Smials in Tookland. The head of this family traditionally held the position of Thain of the Shire, their military leader after the fall of Fornost and the Dúnedain Kingdom. When Pippin succeeded his father, he became the new Thain and was also made Counselor of the North Kingdom by King Elessar (Aragorn) of Gondor. Pippin’s only son, Faramir Took, was in turn the Thain of the Shire, after his father’s departure to Rohan and then to Gondor, where he, together with Merry, were buried alongside Aragorn. His son Faramir married Goldilocks Gardner, Samwise Gamgee’s daughter.

Because of their more adventurous nature, the Tooks were believed to have Elf blood running through their veins, as one of their ancestors might have married one long ago. When the Fellowship of the Ring began its journey towards Mordor, Peregrin Took was the youngest in the company at 28 years old. Hobbits consider themselves to be adults when they reach 33. After drinking the Ent-draught which Treebeard gave them in Farngorn forest, both Pippin and Merry became the tallest hobbits in history, surpassing even Pippin’s ancestor, Bandobras “Bullroarer” Took.

Since Pippin was familiar with Gandalf and also used a personalized and somewhat informal language with Stewart Denethor II, people from Minas Tirith believed him to be an important and powerful person. They called him Ernil i Pheriannath (Prince of the Halflings). During the battle at the Black Gate, when Aragorn together with all his remaining forces attack Sauron in order to draw his attention from Frodo, Pippin managed to kill the commander of the Olog-hai, saving his friend Beregond, but getting severely injured himself. He was rescued by Gimli who recognized his foot and pulled him from under the dead troll. When returning to the Shire, one of Saruman’s ruffians insults Frodo, and Peregrin Took draws out his sword, now called Troll’s bane, declares himself the messenger of the King and charges at the ruffians, thus starting the Scouring of the Shire.









