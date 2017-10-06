People Are Turning Themselves Into The IT Clown for Halloween









Photo: @jordanhanz

Here’s a Clown!Halloween is just around the corner and people are already preparing themselves for this ‘pagan’ festival. And with every year, there’s a new theme going around – this time being IT – the clown from Stephen King’s novel. Last year, for those of us who don’t remember, was that of presidential candidates. This year is Pennywise, as is the name of this scary clown. ‘IT’ will surely be a creepy Halloween this year, given what we’re presented with here.

Some talented body artists have brought us a taste of what’s to come. Inspired by the movie, they’ve transformed themselves into faithful recreations of the creepy clown. Some are a bit different from the original, but they’re all scary, to say the least. Depending on their style and artistic talent, some have opted for a 1 to 1 representation, while others have gone with the idea of ‘less is more’. Nevertheless, they’re all reminiscent of Pennywise, that’s for sure. Add some splattered blood, some yellowed teeth, and some special contact lenses and you’re ready to go.

If you want some inspiration for yourself, check out these clown makeups here. And if you’re not too scared by them, or if you are, please leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

Photo: @mykie_

Photo: @megannemua

Photo: @madeyewlook

Photo: @princesstonjen

Photo: @zainaciara

Photo: @angelaruizmua

Photo: @chinthekid

Photo: @voodoobarbiedoll

Photo: @georgia_mai_paint

Photo: @sammymua00

Photo: @venomtoyaveins

Photo: @TwistedtheClown

Photo: @klmsfx

Photo: @_niu__

