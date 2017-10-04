Perfect Examples Of People Brilliantly Trolling Protesters









These perfect examples of people brilliantly trolling protesters are all you need to set you in a good mood today! Trust us, the ingenuity of some people goes far beyond your average Joe’s imagination and this makes everything all the more spectacular.

While protests and protesters are a quintessential part of democracy and modern day society, some people literally took it to far and definitely misunderstood the right of free speech and freedom to all.

Protests usually start when people are unsatisfied with something the government is doing, or thinking about doing, or when a company plans on letting go a lot of its employees. This is usually the case for most protesters hitting the streets.

However, in modern times, people started having a lot more free time after finishing their work day and they suddenly realized that they could be bothered by a lot of other stuff. Most of the stuff in discussion is none of their business, like sexual orientation and religious beliefs, but still, some people take it upon themselves to set these “wrongs” straight!

It really doesn’t matter what type of protest is taking place, you’ll find these people here all the time. The homophones, the xenophobes, the racists and the religious freaks. They’re a constant presence whenever obnoxious protests are taking place.

Luckily for everybody, the guys at Bored Panda decided to collect the best troll photographs from protests all over.

This is why we need people to brilliantly troll these protesters in extremely funny ways. Trolls put a little spice back into our lives and they definitely annoy the hell out of these ignorant protesters, possibly as much as these protesters annoy the rest of us.











