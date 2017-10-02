Here’s What Happens When 150 People Draw 10 Famous Logos









Here’s what happens when 150 people draw 10 of the world’s most famous logos! Hint – It’s spectacular and funny!

The 150 people chosen to take part in this ‘art’ experiment are not artists, graphic designers, and they definitely don’t posses any drawing talent whatsoever. This is what makes this experiment all the more enjoyable for everybody.

Corporations usually spend millions and millions of dollars in their marketing, communication and branding campaigns, all in the effort of making their logo more recognizable throughout the world, for every consumer in part. But what happens when you have invested all that money and people still can’t put an image to your name?

ADIDAS

On a daily basis, people are exposed to so many different types of logos, images, advertisements and promotions, that they rarely get the chance to actually interact directly with one brand or another. This is why companies try their best to offer their costumers the most enjoyable experience whenever they come across their brand, in order to remained stuck in people’s memory.

In an attempt to see just how recognizable some of the world’s most famous logos are, 150 random people were asked to draw, from memory, how a certain logo looks like, after hearing the company’s name.

APPLE

While we have to admit that some results were pretty much right on the money, can you guess how everything else turned out? Scroll down through each logo and let us know which is the most recognizable in your opinion.

7 ELEVEN

DOMINO’S

BURGER KING

FOOT LOCKER

STARBUCKS

IKEA

TARGET

