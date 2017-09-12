10 People Who Randomly Found Their Doppelgangers In Museums









These 10 people who randomly found their doppelgangers in museums will make you start looking for your twin stranger as soon as possible. At the mall, at your work place, on the street and anywhere else you could ever imagine. Those are the places where you can randomly bump into your brother from another mother, or your sister from another mister.

For these 10 people, meeting their doppelganger came as a huge surprise, because besides seeing someone who looks exactly like you, you realize that the person in cause is also a historic figure.

‘Meeting’ your twin stranger in an art museum is something very few people will experience throughout their lifetime, and not just because most people don’t visit museums. It’s just that chances of meeting your doppelganger are already slim, so chances of seeing them in a Renaissance painting are close to zero.

The guys at BoredPanda decided to ask their readers if they have ever seen their twin strangers and the responses they received are like something coming straight out of a fairy tale.

What is a Doppelgänger? The definition and meaning of Doppelgänger, as explained on Wikipedia, is: in fiction and folklore, a doppelgänger or doppelga(e)nger (/ˈdɒpᵊlˌɡɛŋə/ or /-ˌɡæŋə/; German: [ˈdɔpəlˌɡɛŋɐ] ( listen), literally “double-goer”) is a look-alike or double of a living person, sometimes portrayed as a paranormal phenomenon, and in some traditions as a harbinger of bad luck.

What about you? Have you ever met your doppelganger?









