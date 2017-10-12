Pasta Silver Necklaces Help Feed The Hungry









Did you know that pasta-shaped silver necklaces feed the hungry? Well, in all fairness, they don’t. They’re inanimate, luxury items, how could they? But the people who make these, the artisans at Delicacies Jewelry, do help feed the hungry. Their collection of pasta sterling necklaces called Al Dente – which is actually an Italian phrase that stands for “perfectly cooked pasta that’s firm to the bite” – was created in collaboration with Barilla, a pasta manufacturer. As you can see, there are several models of these necklaces, based on several types of pasta like spaghetti, Penne, Rotini, or Farfalle.

Now, also working in collaboration with several charitable organizations such as the Food Bank for New York City, No Kid Hungry, New York’s City Harvest, or Share Our Strength – this piece of pasta silver jewellery will make you feel less guilty for buying it, given the many people that go hungry all around you – even on your way to buy it. Probably that’s why so many people order online nowadays – who knows? Anyway, every such piece of jewellery sold here will help feed 20 meals to people who are hungry.

The brand also gives each individual piece a sort of personality of its own. For instance, the Rotini necklace is said to bring on “passion, happiness, and renewal” while the Penne Rigate piece promotes “passion, focus, and creativity”. All of them collectively are said to be “a reminder of what it means to be human.” The company also goes on to say that “Pasta is a cross-cultural phenomenon; a food of communal, familial suppers and quiet comfort evenings. Pasta embodies the bond of human history and commonality. Wear it to remember ages past, and to draw on that history when you feel the world coming unravelled.” You can also go on their website and take a quiz to see what is your “spirit ingredient.”

