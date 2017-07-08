Artist Builds Full-Size Parthenon With 100,000 Banned Books At Nazi Book Burning Site









Artist builds a full-size Parthenon with 100,000 banned books at a historic Nazi book burning site and makes a worldwide statement.

Marta Minujín, 74, from Argentina, created a full size replica of the Greek Parthenon with the use of 100,000 copies of banned books. The artist says that her project stands as a statement of resistance to political repression.

This artistic installation was built in Kassel, Germany, as part of the Documenta 14 art festival. Marta Minujín received help from students at Kassel University in identifying over 170 titles of banned books by the Nazi regime. With 100,000 books, steel and plastic sheeting, the artist, along with her volunteers, managed to create a wonderful building dedicated to freedom of speech and expression.

In 1933, Nazis burnt approximately 2,000 books as part of the censorship and propaganda ran by the government of the time.

“Where they burn books, at the end they also burn people,” Heinrich Heine said in the 19th century.

Books should be the corner stone of every functional society and banning books should, in fact, be banned.

