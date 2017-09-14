Paris Has Just Opened Its First Nudist Park









Paris has just opened its first nudist park and the public opinion has been split in three! The nudists, the ones against the nudist park and the ones who simply don’t care, but they also don’t mind taking a peek or two.

However, although the Bois de Vincennes nudist section will be available for everyone who chooses to go in the nude, no exhibitionism or voyeurs of any kind will be allowed inside.

It’s finally safe to say that Paris’ nude community has a place to feel safe and where nudists can be together with other people who enjoy walking around like nature intended.

“The creation of an area in the Bois de Vincennes where naturism will be authorised is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces,” said Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of the city’s parks, writes The Guardian.

The nudist park has been opened from Thursday 31 August and it will remain a nudist area until 15 October, from 8am-7.30pm (0600-1730 GMT). Warning signs will let people know what the rules are for each park area so no one will be surprised, shocked, offended, or… dressed.

The entire nudist area covers 7,300 square metres (79,000 square feet, ~2 acres).

“It’s a true joy, it’s one more freedom for naturists,” said Julien Claude-Penegry of the Paris Naturists Association. Estimates show that thousands of people from Paris and the surrounding areas will come to visit this truly unique park.

“It shows the city’s broad-mindedness and will help change people’s attitudes toward nudity, toward our values and our respect for nature,” he stated.

While the nudist park is the first of its kind for Paris, across France there are approximately 460 areas reserved for naked enjoyment, including 155 campsites and 73 beaches. Over 2.6 million people in France practice nudism as a regular activity according to the France 4 Naturism association.

