Pakistan Planted 1 Billion Trees To Help Curve Climate Change

Pakistan has taken the lead when it comes to planting trees for a greater cause. Though in a political feud with India for many years, there may be some merit and such a thing as constructive competitiveness, when applied in these sorts of activities. We say this because India too has been involved in planting trees for the sake of the environment. In fact, on two separate occasions, some regions in India, local people have been involved in planting large numbers of trees – once being 50 million, and the other time, being 66 million.

But now, it seems that Pakistan has taken a comfortable lead by planting one billion trees over a period of two years. To be fair, though, in India their two events were performed in only a matter of hours. Deforestation has taken place and continues to do so in most countries around the world – Pakistan included. Whoever has been in a forest recently, especially during these increasingly scorching summers, can say just what a great relief it is to be there, in the shade and preferably close to a stream or river.

What’s more, forests have the added bonus of actually being an integral part of the water cycle and prevent landslides and floods to an almost incredible degree. What’s more Pakistan, as well as all the other countries located around or close to the equatorial regions of the Earth, will be the first to be hit by the full force of climate change.

This is why the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by cricket-star turned politician Imran Khan, who has launched a green initiative in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north-west of the country, aimed at slowing down the effects of global warming. The project is also known as the Billion Tree Tsunami. The efforts part of the project has surpassed Pakistan’s international commitment after it restored over 350,000 hectares of forests and degraded land.

Most of the work here has been focused in an area along the Gambila River, in the Bannu District, where over the previous decades, entire forests were wiped out and the banks of the river began to break apart. The project had a deadline set for December of 2017 and is now expected to extend over the entire country. The countries entire forested surface had been reduced to just 3 percent of the country’s area and 40 percent of that forested surface is located in that north-western province.

Mr Khan said: “If you plant trees, we have discovered, by the river banks it sustains the rivers. But most importantly, the glaciers that are melting in the mountains, and one of the biggest reasons is because there has been a massive deforestation. So, this billion tree is very significant for our future.”

