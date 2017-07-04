He Painted an Entire Forest to Stop Deforestation









This guy painted an entire forest in order to stop deforestation in Romania, and all around the world for that matter. These woods, located between the villages of Alimpești and Poienari, at the crossroads with the famous Transalpina mountain road, on Romania’s DN 67 (National Road nr. 67), were completely covered in paint in order for the trees to be saved.

Romanian artist Mihai Țopescu is the mastermind behind this beautiful art installation. Not being one to violently protest on the streets, Mihai Țopescu decided to raise awareness on important current issues, like massive tree cutting, in his own original way. Guess what? He succeeded!

With the help of 20 volunteers from Gorj country, Romania, the artist created a natural work of art that makes drivers stop and admire the forest. One art critic from Germany invited by the artist said that he had never seen such a project before anywhere in the world.

Before trees are cut down, they are marked with a red X so lumberjacks will know which trees have to be taken down. This is what inspired Mihai Țopescu to paint all the trees in order to stop deforestation and to raise awareness on this severe issue Romania is trying to tackle. By the way, the artist and the volunteers used only ecological paint in order to not cause any harm to the forest.

“Not only artist were involved, but also people from other countries. They saw what we were doing here and they said it’s something different. We didn’t want to cause any violent interventions in nature, or a violent street protest. This is an artistic manifest, much more powerful than some street slogans.

I brought people here, I brought color, and people understand that we need nature and we shouldn’t destroy it. There will be hecklers who will say that we could have used the paint for something else, or they will say something if the trees will die. It’s true, the paint could have been used for something else. However, I came up with this artistic manifest and my idea was to create different paintings for people looking from different angles.” said Mihai Țopescu to Pandurul.ro.

“There are around 600 trees and depending on how you move you will see a different painting. Everyone can offer their own interpretation. Before doing this project, I had to do a lot of mock-ups and drawings. I’ve been working on the project for about 5 years. I believed in it and now, after I see it complete, I finally feel at ease.” the Romanian artist added.

A big support for this project was Lucreția Pîrvulescu, a local business woman, who helped the artist in accomplishing his dream project.

