This New Packaging Design Can Help Save The Planet

Packaging can easily be considered one of the planet’s greatest scourges. Because, if we’re honest, they are nothing more than a flashy cover that we immediately discard the moment we get that particular object into our possession. Packaging requires a tremendous amount of energy and resources to produce and move around, and at the end of the day, most of it ends up either at the dump or in our oceans – with only a small part of the total amount actually being recycled.

With that being said, a Dutch student has designed a simple yet brilliant alternative to modern packaging that could help us reduce both the amount of trash, as well as our fuel usage in one swoop.

Her logic used behind this alternative design is incredibly smart, to say the least. The idea is that almost all of our household items that are currently found in our homes – going from detergent to stick deodorant, contain water. Some of that water is, of course, chemically-tied to the product itself, but in most cases, the water is actually there to ensure the consistency and proper flow of that particular product.

And what many of us have in common, regardless of where we live or what particular things we have lying around our houses, is that we all have access to water. In other words, that water that’s found in most products doesn’t necessarily have to be there when we buy the product in the first place. And this is the whole idea here. That these products that fall in this category can be sold without the water itself and we can add it ourselves once we buy them, thus leading to much smaller packaging.

Mirjam de Bruijn‘s project is called Twenty.

The reason the Dutch student named it that is because she realized that most household products contain roughly 80% water. This means that 80% of all the volume and weight that’s being shipped all around the world, and in containers to match, is nothing more than water. This means that there are much more energy and materials used than it actually needs to be – 80% more, to be exact.

So, her idea is to have these products be sold as dehydrated solids, and after purchase, consumers could simply add the water themselves in reusable bottles. This concept became Bruijn’s thesis at the Eindhoven Design Academy. If her idea were to be taken seriously and adopted, Bruijn is confident that it would lower a number of plastics around the world considerably.

It would also have a great impact on the global trade as well. Since these products would be 20% of their size and weight, shipping costs could drop significantly, as a result. What’s more, this idea is already a tried and tested method in many industries. Washing detergent and condensed milk don’t do anything if water isn’t involved in the mix. So, these products can easily be sold in this form – which they were at some point or another.

In the design of the packaging, Bruijn made the concentrated forms of various products al little spheres and stamped a 20% sign on them. She also took the project a step further by actually making a packaging that is in theme with the concept of the project – and which is mostly made out of recyclable cardboard. This is without a shadow of a doubt a win, win, win scenario.

