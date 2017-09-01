The Overlooked Beauty of Black Dogs From Shelters









Animal photographer Shaina Fishman has recently revealed her new eye-opening project called Overlooked Black Dogs, and focusing, as its name suggests, on dark rescue dogs. This project has the aim of once and for all break the stigma that black dogs carry with them everywhere. It is true that black has certain connotations for us, making us feel less trusting of things that bear this color, but this has nothing to do with the dogs themselves.

Fishman thus created a series of emotive portraits of these dark dogs – capturing both their delightful and happy appearance, as well as their unique personality. As these canines pose before a black backdrop, these dogs’ features are better illuminated, drawing, even more, attention to their eyes. And since they eye is the window to the soul, this is the perfect place for anyone to look at.

Besides this, the overall black tone of the photograph adds to an element of tranquility – further emphasizing their patience as they calmly wait for someone to offer them a new home. The project was completed with the help of the Foster Dogs NYC – hoping, thus, to increase the adoption of black dogs worldwide. In today’s world, the internet is the main source for future pet owners to look for their pets. But because black dogs and other animals are more difficult to photograph well, they oftentimes are left behind. This is something where Fishman tried to intervene and help.

Since the project was launched for the world to see, many of these dogs, as well as the litter of puppies have already been adopting. This has given a renewed hope for black dogs the world over and it will hopefully help in eradicating the stigma of being of that particular color.

“While I can’t take great photos of every black dog in a shelter,” Fishman explains, “I can bring awareness to the problem and with this series show that black dogs are stunningly beautiful.”

