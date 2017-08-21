Outcast Subcultures Captured In Striking Photos









These outcast subcultures captured in striking photographs are a testament to underground communities worldwide. Curious photographer David Tesinsky took it upon himself to document outcast subcultures from all the places he has visited.

Although he is based in the Czech Republic, David Tesinsky wastes no time in his motherland and quickly embarks on a new trip in order to capture the essence of outcast subcultures from wherever he lands.

From exorcism rituals in Ethiopia, to Jamaican Rastafarians and satanists in Prague, David plans on documenting all the underground communities we rarely hear about in the mainstream media.

Chicago’s Rappers Are Showing Off Their Opinion

So far, he has traveled to over 20 countries and the photo series he has captured are a very impressive collection of insights on other people’s lives, people with whom we would rarely ever cross paths if not for adventurers like David.

Trump Won, Americans In Prague After Trump Won The Elections In US

“I’m always in search for somehow controversial, unique, special lifestyles and I’m capturing bright moments and also problematics of nowadays,” David Tesinsky says.

LGBT Prague Pride And Its Contrasts

“To me, photography can be the cure for the people which can heal people through seeing other people’s stories captured in a specific way. It’s a great motivation for me to capture such moments which makes people realize things or just be simply enriched by knowing and seeing that.”

Nuns Getting High, From Satirical Project ‘Life Is Good’

RELATED STORIES:

Sexuality Of The Handicapped, Prague

Don’t Cut Off Your Dreadlocks. Near Port Antonio, Jamaica

Iran’s Children Of Islam, Tehran

Life Is Good! Satirical Set That Kills The Stereotypes, Leuven, Belgium

Reflect Your Life. Havana, Cuba

Satanists Are Preparing For The Ritual Called Dark Harlequin, Prague

If you’re interested in following David Tesinsky’s worldwide adventures, be sure to visit his official website right here.









