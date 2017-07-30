The Oldest Photos Of 15 Famous Cities From Around The World









These are the oldest photos of 15 famous cities from around the world. They act like a time-travelling machine and take us back to a time when cities had very few tall buildings and constructions. It was a time when concrete wasn’t a constant presence like in today’s modern society.

The skylines of these famous cities looked completely different than their current appearance and it offers us an insight on how much a city can change in over 160 years. Now, if we want to put things even further in perspective, just imagine how people from 200 years in the future will look at the photos we take with our smartphones…

These photos are a piece of history because not only do they show exactly how these incredible cities looked like in the past, but they also reveal a period of new discoveries, like the photo camera.

1. Athens, 1845

2. Berlin, 1840

3. Bombay, 1850

4. Copenhagen, 1840

5. Dublin, 1848

6. Edinburgh, 1848

7. Jerusalem, 1844

8. London, 1839

9. New York, 1848

10. Paris, 1838

11. Rome, 1842

12. Singapore, 1844

13. Sydney 1855

14. Toronto, 1856

15. Washington, D.C., 1846

What's the oldest photo ever taken in your city?










