The Oldest Photos Of 15 Famous Cities From Around The World
These are the oldest photos of 15 famous cities from around the world. They act like a time-travelling machine and take us back to a time when cities had very few tall buildings and constructions. It was a time when concrete wasn’t a constant presence like in today’s modern society.
The skylines of these famous cities looked completely different than their current appearance and it offers us an insight on how much a city can change in over 160 years. Now, if we want to put things even further in perspective, just imagine how people from 200 years in the future will look at the photos we take with our smartphones…
These photos are a piece of history because not only do they show exactly how these incredible cities looked like in the past, but they also reveal a period of new discoveries, like the photo camera.
RELATED STORIES:
- 100-Year-Old Photos Give a Rare Colorful Glimpse Italy’s Past
- Amazing Vintage Engineering From When The Hoover Dam Was Being Built
- Vintage Photos Show The Slums of Manchester and Salford During The 60s & 80s
- Amazing Old Photos of Famous People Posing with Cats Before the Internet Became a Thing!
1. Athens, 1845
2. Berlin, 1840
3. Bombay, 1850
4. Copenhagen, 1840
5. Dublin, 1848
6. Edinburgh, 1848
7. Jerusalem, 1844
8. London, 1839
9. New York, 1848
10. Paris, 1838
11. Rome, 1842
12. Singapore, 1844
13. Sydney 1855
14. Toronto, 1856
15. Washington, D.C., 1846
RELATED STORIES:
- 21 Rare Historic Moments Captured In Photos
- 35 Unique Photos That Show The Daily Life Back In Victorian London
- Vintage Photos of People Skateboarding in New York During the 1960s
- Fascinating Color Footage Showing Berlin And Its People During The Summer of 1945
What’s the oldest photo ever taken in your city?