This Is The Oldest Message In A Bottle Ever Found

Back in 2016, the oldest ever message in a bottle was found a retired German postal worker on her vacation to the Frisian Islands in the North Sea. After examing it, Guinness World Records has confirmed the fact that this is the oldest ever message in a bottle ever found.

Inside the bottle, there was a postcard that asked the reader to send it to the Marine Biological Association of the UK. In return, the sender would receive a shilling ( 5 British pennies).

As it turns out, the message was actually part of an experiment conducted by George Parker Bidder, the former president of Marine Biological Association. Mr Bidder released 1020 similar such messages in a bottle between 1904 and 1906, in an attempt to see at what rate these massages were found.

In any case, Ms Winkler sent it back to the Plymouth based association and, in fact, received the shilling in return.

Guy Baker, from the Marine Biological Association, said: “The postcard asked the finder to fill out information about where the bottle was found, if it was trawled up, what the boat’s name was, and asked once the postcard was completed for it to be returned to a George Parker Bidder in Plymouth for a reward of one shilling.

“Mr Bidder was a president at the Marine Biological Association from 1939 to 1945, so our receptionist was somewhat confused.

The other messages were usually found by sailors and fishermen at a rate of about 55 percent every year.

Mr Baker added: “Some bottles were never returned, assumed to be lost in the open ocean forever.”

The previous record holder as the oldest message in a bottle was found in July 2013 and was 99 years and 43 days old. This one, however, was at sea for 108 years, four months and 18 days. This can also place it among the longest-lasting experiment in the world.

