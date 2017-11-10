This Piece Of Shit If Worth More Than You









In case you were thinking about your life and how meaningless it is, here a little something else that will add salt to the wound… This piece of shit is worth more than you, and here’s why it’s so important to the world!

This is the Lloyds Bank Turd and it’s one of the biggest pieces of human feces ever discovered. Dr. Andrew “Bone” Jones is the archaeologist from Jorvik Viking Centre behind this weird discovery, and as he recalls, he stumbled across this piece of crap in some old boxes of soil and rocks. He exclaimed “this must be the turd!”.

The discovery of the Lloyd Banks Turd happened in 1972, in the English city of York, and it is believed to be an excrement coming from a 9th century Viking. It is one of the biggest and most impressive specimens of human fecal matter ever discovered in such a great conservation state.

The turd went straight to the lab and scientists found a lot more information about Vikings and their lifestyle when the results came back. The excrement was full of bits of grain and parasites with much of the fecal material being mineralized. A plethora whipworn and mawworm eggs were preserved inside the Lloyd Banks Turd, which are parasitic nematodes known to cause stomach aches, diarrhea and bowel inflammation.

Scientists are sure that this problem was something widespread around the Viking community from this area, because they were eating mostly meat and grain. They did have access to several vegetables and fruits, however they were not pretty fond of them.

Vikings “were not great vegetable eaters” says Gill Snape, one of the scientists in charge of reconstructing the specimen after it broke apart in 2003.

“The bottom line is that people tolerated what would seem to us incomprehensible squalor. Time and again, you get a very strong picture of filth.” wrote Horwitz Tony in a 1991 article in the Wall Street Journal.

