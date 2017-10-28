NYC Taxi Driver Spent 20 Years Photographing Clients In His Cab









This NYC taxi driver has Spent 20 years photographing clients in his cab and… as you would expect, the results are incredible and make people wonder today about how life in the Big Apple used to be back then.

Ryan Weideman moved to New York City in 1980 where he rented a small studio apartment. A lot of artists adopted a similar lifestyle back then because it offered everything a young person who was making his first steps in the Big Apple needed. Of course, these buildings usually had no hot water, but it was all he could afford.

Trying to make a living while also pursuing his artistic career, Ryan Weideman decided to become an NYC taxi driver and what followed was a stroke of genius. Driving from 5PM to 5AM you can imagine that Ryan had part of NYC’s nightlife during the 80s and the 90s, which was (and still is) considered the most exciting way to party.

After his first week of driving people around, he decided to bring his camera along and finally pursue his photographing career. His cab quickly turned into his own personal studio, and the snaps he captured are ones for the ages!

“After the first week of driving a taxi I could see the photographic potential,” Ryan Weideman says.

“So many interesting and unusual combinations of people getting into my cab. Photographing seemed like the only thing to do. The backseat image was constantly in a state of flux, thronged with interesting looking people that were exciting and inspired, creating their own unique atmosphere.”

For two decades, the photographer continued to drive a taxi all around NYC and even managed to capture cultural icons in his photo series, like beat poet Allen Ginsburg, Ruby Duby Do, countless party girls, and raging punk rock kids.

If you are interested in checking out more of Ryan Weideman's work, be sure to visit his official website, right here.










