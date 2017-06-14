Guess What Happens When The NYC Subway Bans Dogs Unless They Fit In Bags









Can you guess what happens when the NYC subway bans dogs unless they fit in bags? Well, can you? We really think that the outcome of this ban on dogs was pretty predictable and you don’t need to be a data analyst to see why…

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority decided to allow dogs to use the subway, but only if the dogs can fit in their owners’ bags. Sounds okay… What could go wrong?

Unfortunately for NYC’s subway authority, they forgot just how creative New Yorkers and dog owners can get when they are faced with adversity. Each dog owner managed to find a way to make their dog fit in a bag, a backpack, or even in an IKEA bag. Why not?

Since the transit authorities didn’t specify the maximum dog size allowed, everybody took their dog, big or small, skinny or fat, and stuffed them in different types of bags, making it perfectly legal to travel.

RELATED STORIES:

NYC’s Subway is definitely a funny place to be right now, but try not to laugh too much about some of these dogs, because it’s not their fault they are not all chihuahuas.

(Source)







