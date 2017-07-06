NYC The Morning After The Night Before – What Happens While You’re Asleep









NYC the morning after the night before is an amazing photo series that shows what’s happening while most of us are still sound asleep. These unique and revealing photos, taken by photographer Richard Renaldi as part of his Manhattan Sunday project, offer us a glimpse inside a world we almost never get the chance to see. Unless you’re a party animal, of course…

NYC is famous for its amazing nightlife, and Saturday night is ‘the night of all nights’ when it comes to partying. Richard Renaldi set his alarm between 3 and 4 AM, in order to go out on the streets of New York exactly when most people start going home. He captures these amazing shots with his 8X10 camera.

Richard Renaldi is very much acquainted with with New York’s night scene. He’s been going out in Manhattan since the mid-80s and knows exactly when and where to go in order to capture the best shots.

“The city is deceptively empty and calm, a perfect counterpoint to the sweaty exuberance of the disco” Richard says.

RELATED STORIES:

“There is a feeling of possibility that something might happen,” he added.

“The potential that the nightclub offers to meet, flirt, and engage with strangers, carries over into the streets. The city is deceptively empty and calm, a perfect counterpoint to the sweaty exuberance of the disco.”

“I was drawn towards people that projected confidence and comfort with becoming the image of their own imagination”

“I was drawn to people living out their fantasies, wherein some small or large way nightlife meant something to their sense of identity.”

“The city takes a while to wake up, and the first people you see at the break of day are the night-clubbers, street cleaners, and prostitutes.”

“I was drawn to people that comprised part of the culture of New York nightlife. That said I never intended of attempted to catalog a who’s who of the present nightlife scene, though some of the subjects in Manhattan Sunday are notable fixtures and impresarios of the night.”

The entire Manhattan Sunday series of portraits comes with an essay where Richard Renaldi describes his experiences as a young gay man during 1980’s New York City. Read the full interview with the photographer, right here.









