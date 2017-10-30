Desexualized Nude Photo Series That Looks Like Aliens In Space









This desexualized nude photo series that looks like aliens in space is a completely new approach on how we usually think about the naked human body. How would a nude photo series actually look like if no sexuality was involved in the process? Well, the answer is right here!

Rinatto Lbank wanted to create a photo series featuring nudes in a completely non-sexual way. He decided to capture these snaps and place the human body in complete darkness, resembling objects floating through space.

His variety of nude snapshots features a lot of men and women, and sometimes men with women, placed in irregular positions with parts of their body completely vanished out of the scenery, in order to offer a sterile and neutral look.

SENIOR No.27 #surrealismartcommunity A post shared by LeftBank🌊 (@lbank_) on May 5, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

₴E₦łØR ₦Ø.4⅝ / / #contemporaryart #newmediaart #digitalart #sfsdall A post shared by LeftBank🌊 (@lbank_) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

For most people, this nude photo series could be a little hard to swallow, but for anyone passionate about the weirdest and strangest photographs imaginable, Rinatto Lbank has even more surprises cooked up.

SENIOR No. 39 A post shared by LeftBank🌊 (@lbank_) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT PORTRAIT / / SUBJECTIVE METAMORPHOSIS A post shared by LeftBank🌊 (@lbank_) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

If you’re interested in following the artist’s work, be sure to take a look at his Instagram account, or visit his online shop at Red Bubble.

SENIOR NO.38 . . А вы бы снялись в таком фотосете? . Would you like to be part of my project? Would you shot A post shared by LeftBank🌊 (@lbank_) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

