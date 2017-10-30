Desexualized Nude Photo Series That Looks Like Aliens In Space
This desexualized nude photo series that looks like aliens in space is a completely new approach on how we usually think about the naked human body. How would a nude photo series actually look like if no sexuality was involved in the process? Well, the answer is right here!
Rinatto Lbank wanted to create a photo series featuring nudes in a completely non-sexual way. He decided to capture these snaps and place the human body in complete darkness, resembling objects floating through space.
His variety of nude snapshots features a lot of men and women, and sometimes men with women, placed in irregular positions with parts of their body completely vanished out of the scenery, in order to offer a sterile and neutral look.
For most people, this nude photo series could be a little hard to swallow, but for anyone passionate about the weirdest and strangest photographs imaginable, Rinatto Lbank has even more surprises cooked up.
If you’re interested in following the artist’s work, be sure to take a look at his Instagram account, or visit his online shop at Red Bubble.
