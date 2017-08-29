Man Visits North and South Korea, Documenting The Differences In Photos









South Korea is the more evolved counterpart to its isolationist sister – North Korea. But this was not always this way. Nevertheless, in the relatively short amount of time these two countries have been apart, they have evolved in completely different ways.

A man by the name of Jacob Laukaitis, who describes himself as a “location independent entrepreneur” has spent the last four years traveling around the world and documenting his experiences. Last year, he went to North Korea where he spent a 7-day guided trip, visiting the country. In his own words, he describes it as the weirdest country I’ve ever visited.” When he got to South Korea, he decided to better understand how the divide between the two has changed the two sister societies.

The differences he documented are stark and slightly depressing, depending on your point of view, maybe. In one of his latest videos, he talks about just how much the region has changed in only a few generations. Traveling through South Korea from one end to the other, he can’t help but notice the level of freedom and lifestyle not seen anywhere in the North.

“In the South, people could freely express themselves in absolutely any way they wished, whereas in the North everyone was part of some big group, where they dressed the same, looked the same and acted the same,” Luakaitis shares with My Modern Met via email.

During his time in South Korea, he had the pleasure of spending some time with a man from the North who was now living on the other side of the border. He explained to Laukaitis how, over 10 years ago, he was able to flee North Korea into China where he worked for three years on a farm in order to pay off the smugglers who helped him to get there. Once the debt was paid, he got his paperwork in order and was able to move to South Korea.

Youth Culture

City Streets

Free Time

University Life

The Countryside

Public Transport

