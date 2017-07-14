Here’s What North Koreans Think Of America (VIDEO)









Just in case you were wondering, here’s what North Koreans think of America… Sure, propaganda plays a huge factor when it comes to determining the position citizens of a country have regarding another country, and in this case, we could say that it goes the other way around as well.

North Koreans live in the most closed off regime on Earth and only a few are lucky to escape Kim Jong-un’s brutal dictatorship. While trying to flee the country, most North Koreans wind up getting killed, or imprisoned. Like this wasn’t a severe enough punishment, it is said that up to three generations will be also sentenced to prison or to hard labor for the rest of their lives, if one of their relatives is caught trying to leave the country.

In this video, the people at Asian Boss try to offer us a glimpse of what North Koreans actually think about Americans, and implicitly the entire Western civilization.

“In this extended cut, North Koreans share their honest thoughts on America and Americans.

Pil-Ju (striped shirt) is working for an non-profit organization that helps bring North Koreans stuck in China to South Korea and provide them with resources to assimilate into South Korean society.” reads the video’s description.

