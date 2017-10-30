NatureAnimalsCultureArt Nikon Small World Competition 2017 Winners By Gipsy Ninja - Oct 30, 2017 1 Nikon Small World Competition 2017 Winners Now in its 43rd year, the 2017 Nikon Small World Competition dedicated to showcasing the beautiful and bizarre as seen under a light microscope attracted over 2,000 entries from 88 countries. Honorable Mention: A dandelion cross section showing curved stigma with pollen, magnified 25x. (Photo by Dr. Robert Markus/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) The 4th place winner shows the everted scolex (head) of a tapeworm magnified 200x. (Photo by Teresa Zgoda/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: Moth eggs in spider silk, magnified 16x. (Photo by Walter Piorkowski/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: Nsutite and Cacoxenite, types of minerals, magnified 5x. (Photo by Emilio Carabajal Márquez/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Honorable Mention: Ganglion cells expressing fluorescent proteins in a mouse retina, magnified 40x. (Photo by Dr Keunyoung Kim/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) 10th place went to a picture of weevils, magnified 80x. (Photo by Dr Csaba Pintér/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: Eyes of a digger wasp, with condensation, magnified 20x. (Photo by Laurie Knight/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: a selection of rotifers, magnified 20x. (Photo by Frank Fox/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Fifth place went to mould on a tomato magnified 3.9x. (Photo by Dean Lerman/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Second place went to a seed head on a plant, magnified 2x. (Photo by Dr Havi Sarfaty/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: A natural bridge connecting the abdomen and thorax of an ant, magnified 5x. (Photo by Can Tunçer/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) Image of Distinction: the head of a beetle, magnified 10x. (Photo by Dr Jan Michels/2017 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition) 14th place was awarded to a shot of common Mestra butterfly eggs, laid on a leaf, magnified 7.5x. (Photo by David Millard) First place: Immortalized human skin cells expressing fluorescently tagged keratin, Amsterdam. (Photo by Bram van den Broek, Andriy Volkov, Kees Jalink, Nicole Schwarz and Reinhard Windoffer/Netherlands Cancer Institute, BioImaging Facility and Department of Cell Biology) Third place: Living Volvox algae releasing its daughter colonies, Nantes, France. (Photo by Jean-Marc Babalian) Thirteenth place: Exaerete frontalis (orchid cuckoo bee) from the collections of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, Ramsbury, United Kingdom. (Photo by Levon Biss/Levon Biss Photography Ltd) Fifteenth place: Third-trimester fetus of Megachiroptera (fruit bat), Greeley, Colo. (Photo by Rick Adams/University of Northern Colorado, Department of Biological Sciences) Sixth place: Lily pollen, Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by David A. Johnston/University of Southampton/University Hospital Southampton, Biomedical Imaging Unit) Seventh place: Individually labeled axons in an embryonic chick ciliary ganglion, Nagoya, Japan. (Photo by Ryo Egawa/Nagoya University, Graduate School of Medicine) Eighth place: Newborn rat cochlea with sensory hair cells (green) and spiral ganglion neurons (red), Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Perny/ University of Bern, Institute for Infectious Diseases Eleventh Place: Plastic fracturing on credit card hologram,Grand Prairie, Tex. (Photo by Steven Simon/Simon Photography Ninth place: Growing cartilage-like tissue in the lab using bone stem cells (collagen fibers in green and fat deposits in red), Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catarina Moura, Sumeet Mahajan, Richard Oreffo and Rahul Tare/University of Southampton, Institute for Life Sciences Twelfth place: Opiliones (daddy longlegs) eye, Issaquah, Wash. (Photo by Charles Krebs/Charles Krebs Photography/2017 Honorable Mention by Emre Can Alagöz, Istanbul, Turkey: The eyes of a jumping spider, magnified 6x. (Photo by Emre Can Alagöz