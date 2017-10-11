Unbelievable Photos Of New York’s Slums At The End Of The 19th Century









You might be thinking that New York City’s slums today are pretty bad, but wait and see just how bad things were back in the 1870s. This is probably something that everyone experiences – the fact that things are today at an all-time low, and tend to look back at history with some sort of nostalgia. But as these photos can attest, this is usually not the case, and things were, in most part, far worse than they are now.

Anyway, these photos here were taken by Jacob A. Riis, a Danish immigrant who came to New York City in 1870. And the moment he disembarked, he was met with these images all around him. Joblessness, homelessness, depression, and hunger were part of the daily lives of many people living in New York at the time. When he finally found a job as a police reporter in 1877, he made it his mission to forever encapsulate the images he was seeing all around him, and present the poverty that was everywhere in New York City’s East Side slum district at the time.

