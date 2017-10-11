Unbelievable Photos Of New York’s Slums At The End Of The 19th Century

You might be thinking that New York City’s slums today are pretty bad, but wait and see just how bad things were back in the 1870s. This is probably something that everyone experiences – the fact that things are today at an all-time low, and tend to look back at history with some sort of nostalgia. But as these photos can attest, this is usually not the case, and things were, in most part, far worse than they are now.

Anyway, these photos here were taken by Jacob A. Riis, a Danish immigrant who came to New York City in 1870. And the moment he disembarked, he was met with these images all around him. Joblessness, homelessness, depression, and hunger were part of the daily lives of many people living in New York at the time. When he finally found a job as a police reporter in 1877, he made it his mission to forever encapsulate the images he was seeing all around him, and present the poverty that was everywhere in New York City’s East Side slum district at the time.

Home of an Italian ragpicker
Street Arabs – tens of thousands of begging homeless kids, mostly boys
Bohemian cigarmakers at work in their tenement
A pedlar who slept in the cellar of 11 Ludlow Street
A shoemaker in 219 Broome Street
Bunks in a seven-cent lodging house named Happy Jack’s Canvas Palace, Pell Street
Essex Market School, East Side
A Black-and-Tan Dive in “Africa”
Sabbath Eve in a coal cellar, Ludlow Street
The Short-Tail Gang, Corlears Hook, under the Pier at the foot of Jackson Street
Under the dump, Rivington Street
A Talmud school in Hester Street
Lodgers
Hell’s Kitchen
Mountain Eagle and his Family of Iroquois Indians — One of the few Indian families in the city, found at 6 Beach Street
Eldridge Street Police Station
Getting ready for supper in the newsboys’ lodging-house
A school on the East Side
A Rear Tenement in Roosevelt Street
Baxter Street Alley, behind the Bandit’s Roost
A downtown “morgue” (an unlicensed saloon)
West 47th Street
Immigrant children saluting the flag in the Mott Street Industrial School
Headquarters of the Whyo gang, Bottle Alley
Dens of Death
Men’s lodging room in West 47th Street Station
Under the dump at West 35th Street
Police Station lodgers in Elizabeth Street Station
A family making artificial flowers
Baxter Street, Mulberry Bend
Mulberry Bend
A Flat in the Pauper’s Barracks with All Its Furniture
Lodgers in a crowded flat on Bayard Street. It cost five cents a day
Mulberry Bend Park
Swine
The old Mrs. Benoit in her tenement on Hudson Street
Police Station Lodgers
Scene on the Roof on the Mott Street Barracks
“Knee-pants” at forty-five cents a dozen – A Ludlow street sweatshop
Bandits Roost, a Mulberry Street back alley
It cost a dollar a month to sleep in these sheds